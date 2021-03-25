dpa/GNA – Tug boats are trying to refloat a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, disrupting the traffic in one of the world’s major waterways for trade.

The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said that eight tug boats were trying to shift the Panamanian supertanker Ever Given that ran aground while sailing through the waterway on a Rotterdam-bound voyage.

The ship is 400 metres long and 59 metres wide, the authority said.

The incident took place on Tuesday due to poor visibility resulting from bad weather, the SCA added in a statement.

The mishap reportedly blocked other vessels from passing through the canal, sending oil prices higher on Wednesday.

However, SCA chief Osama Rabae said that traffic had returned to normal in the older part of the canal.

In 2015, Egypt opened a 35-kilometre extension running parallel to the historical canal that was inaugurated in 1869.

The artificial shipping route connects the Mediterranean and Red seas, and Asia and Europe.