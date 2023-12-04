Effs, UK based Afrofusion Sensation Embarks on a Journey of Musical Connection

Ghanaian-based UK Afrofusion artist Effs, has arrived in Ghana for a series of engagements and a familiarization tour. Known for her adept piano skills and enchanting vocals, Effs has been passionate about music since childhood, continuously honing her craft to create captivating and vibrant music.

Effs is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her upcoming single, “I Like That.” This vibrant Amapiano Electro track is poised to make waves globally and get audiences dancing. With its infectious beats and irresistible melodies, “I Like That” showcases Effs’ unique musical style and her ability to create music that transcends borders and genres.

During her stay in Ghana, Effs has planned a series of activities to connect with the media and engage with fellow industry professionals. Her schedule includes radio and TV interviews, podcast sessions, a listening party, and visits to various personalities. Through these activities, Effs aims to share her incredible music and performances not only with Ghana but also with the rest of the world, leaving a lasting impact.

Effs’ journey in music has been marked by her dedication to her craft and her relentless pursuit of excellence. Her adept piano skills and enchanting vocals have garnered attention and praise from audiences worldwide. Effs’ unique blend of Afrofusion, infused with elements of various genres, sets her apart as an artist who is carving her own path in the music industry.

As Effs continues to make her mark, she stands as a shining example of the global influence of Ghanaian music and the power of Afrofusion. With her upcoming single, “I Like That,” Effs is poised to captivate audiences and cement her position as an artist to watch in the international music scene.

Stay tuned for the release of Effs’ new single, “I Like That,” and follow her on social media to stay updated with her latest releases and future endeavors.