Effutu MCE Accused of Attempted Theft of Streetlights by NDC Supporters

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Effutu constituency have accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effutu, Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru, of attempting to steal streetlights from the Assembly’s warehouse in Winneba.

The incident unfolded when NDC supporters reportedly followed a Mitsubishi pickup truck, registered GB 2386-22, driven by the MCE, after it left the warehouse within the Assembly’s office compound. One of the supporters, Ebenezer Simpson, explained that they had received information suggesting the MCE had enlisted National Service personnel to load boxes of streetlights into the vehicle. Upon realizing he was being followed, Zubeiru allegedly returned the vehicle to the Assembly’s premises, hurriedly entering his office with the items.

Simpson recounted the sequence of events: “We mobilized and when we were almost at the Assembly, we saw the vehicle exiting. I followed him, raised the alarm, and some of our members blocked the road. He drove back to the Assembly and quickly went into his office.” The supporters then contacted the police, who arrived to seize the streetlights and take them to the station.

The situation has raised suspicions, as Simpson claimed that similar incidents had occurred in the past, particularly after the December 7 elections. He mentioned that two taxis were seen leaving the warehouse with boxes of streetlights on Monday.

Effutu NDC Parliamentary Candidate Dr. James Kofi Annan has called for a professional investigation by the police, attributing the recent incidents to attempts by some officials to appropriate state resources.

However, MCE Zubeiru has strongly denied the accusations. In a phone interview with a reporter, he refuted any wrongdoing: “I have been in charge of the distribution of streetlights for all these years. If I had the intention of stealing some, I’d have done so long ago, so it is not true. But I’m glad you reached out to hear my side of the story,” he said.