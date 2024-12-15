Effutu MCE Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru Denies Allegations of Stealing Streetlights

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effutu, Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru, has vehemently denied allegations made by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing him of attempting to steal streetlights from the Assembly’s warehouse.

Zubeiru clarified that the streetlights were being moved to another warehouse owned by the Assembly, not stolen. According to the MCE, he had received intelligence suggesting that some NDC supporters planned to invade the Assembly’s office and destroy property, a scenario he said had occurred in other areas after the elections. In response to this, Zubeiru decided to relocate the streetlights to a safer location.

“I gathered information through my colleague at Potsin that some NDC supporters intended to invade the Assembly’s office to destroy items, just as it has happened elsewhere after the elections. I therefore decided to move the streetlights to another warehouse belonging to the Assembly at a location I won’t mention, for safekeeping,” he told 3news on December 14.

Zubeiru described the allegations of theft as baseless and malicious. He urged the public to disregard the claims, pointing out that he has been responsible for the distribution of streetlights for the past three years and had never been involved in any theft.

“Out of mischief, they trailed me and recorded videos, posting them on social media, claiming that I was stealing streetlights. But I’ve been in charge of the distribution of streetlights for the last three years and have never stolen a single one. How then would I be seeking to steal one at this time?” he questioned.

In closing, Zubeiru called for unity among the people of Winneba, emphasizing that development should be the focus for all. He also expressed his willingness to support anyone who would succeed him as MCE.