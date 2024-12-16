Effutu MCE Calls for Peace and Reconciliation After Election Violence

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effutu, Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to de-escalate tensions and promote peace following the December 7 elections, which saw pockets of violence.

Alhaji Zubeiru noted that the atmosphere in Effutu remains tense, with emotions running high and a strong desire for retaliation among supporters of both major political parties. He stressed that the post-election period has created an environment of blame and revenge, which could threaten the peace in the area if not addressed swiftly.

Speaking at the launch of the 67th Masquerade Festival, the MCE called for dialogue between party leaders and a ceasefire to ensure unity and reconciliation. He urged the people of Winneba to prioritize the collective well-being of the community over political differences and to embrace peaceful coexistence.

“In Winneba, almost everyone is a brother to one another, and so I believe that since we are done with the election, the elders in the communities must call everyone to order. We pray the police do whatever is necessary to maintain peace,” Zubeiru stated.

He also revealed that a fellow District Chief Executive (DCE) had informed him of plans by some NDC supporters to disrupt the assembly and disturb the peace in Effutu. Zubeiru took precautionary measures by relocating valuables, including street lights, to safeguard them from being stolen.

“As people of Winneba, we must avoid these disturbances as they threaten the peace we have enjoyed. We must talk to our supporters to resist creating tension,” he emphasized.

Zubeiru assured the public that he remains the MCE until January 7, when the new administration takes over, urging people to exercise patience. He mentioned that the situation had calmed somewhat following a statement from President-elect John Mahama.

Various youth groups in Winneba have also joined in calling for peace. Nana Yaw Asamoah, a youth leader and lead organizer of the upcoming Navida Masquefest, emphasized the importance of maintaining peace to ensure the success of the festival.

“We need peace in Effutu even after the election. On January 1, 2025, we will be having the annual Navida Winneba Masquefest, and we need peace to make the festival a success. This event brings significant revenue to the Municipality,” Asamoah said.

The Winneba Divisional police command has pledged to investigate all election-related violence and ensure that those responsible face legal consequences. Divisional Commander DSP Gabriel Kyei Yeboah urged victims to report any incidents and provide evidence to help identify and prosecute the perpetrators.