Effutu MP Donates GH₵100,000 to Bolster Cholera Response

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, has stepped forward in the fight against cholera by donating GH₵100,000 to the Winneba Municipality Health Directorate.

The donation was formally presented by former Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru, alongside local chiefs and NPP leaders, during an event that underscored the community’s urgency in addressing the outbreak.

Although Afenyo-Markin was not in his constituency at the time, Zubeiru emphasized the MP’s unwavering commitment to public health. “The MP is ever ready to support the fight against cholera,” he stated, reinforcing the notion that leadership in times of crisis can extend beyond physical presence.

The financial contribution is intended to fund public education and support treatment efforts. However, the event also served as a call to action for local residents. Zubeiru urged those in coastal areas to maintain good sanitation practices and to use the newly built toilet facilities, highlighting that such measures are crucial in curbing the spread of the disease.

This initiative reflects a broader expectation for political leaders to remain actively engaged in community issues. The donation is not merely a short-term fix; it is part of a comprehensive approach that includes preventive education and improved sanitation. In a time when public health challenges demand both swift action and sustained community effort, Afenyo-Markin’s support offers a reassuring reminder of the role that dedicated leadership plays in safeguarding public well-being.

By combining financial aid with a focus on preventative practices, local officials hope to mitigate the outbreak and restore public confidence in the region’s health infrastructure. The collaboration between the MP, local chiefs, and health authorities signals a unified approach to an issue that has far-reaching implications for the community’s future.