The Effutu Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially launched its 2020 campaign ahead of the December general Elections with a call on the citizenry to vote for their future.

Launched on the theme: “Your vote Your future” brought together, supporters in the constituency as well as National and Central Regional executives of the party.

Earlier in the day, members in their party colours embarked on a 7-hour peaceful float through the principal streets of Winneba with a brass band amidst dancing, chanting of party slogans and singing of party songs.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sam P. Yalley, a leading member of the party said the second coming of the NDC was to rescue Ghanaians from the New Patriotic Party and applauded the people of Effutuman for their high turnout.

Mr Yalley assured the people that all that have been outlined in the party’s people’s manifesto would be fully implemented to better the lot of all persons in the country irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious affiliations.

Ghanaians he noted, must fight for their rights by going out in their numbers on December 7, vote wisely for John Dramani Mahama flagbearer of the party and Dr. James Kofi Annan the constituency NDC parliamentary candidate, who were second on the ballot.

Mr. Kwesi Dawood, NDC Central Region Communications Officer said the high turnout was an indication that the people were ready to change the government.

He educated the gathering not to collect and keep Voters Identity cards which were not for them because it was an offense.

Mr Dawood in this regard urged the people not to surrender their voters I.D cards to people who were going round collecting such cards with the reason that they were keeping them safe till the voting day.

Lawyer Victor Nyankson, a member of the council of elders and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon second deputy national organizer, jointly launched the campaign and stated that this year’s election was not about the NDC or the NPP but for the future of the country.

Dr. Annan assured the people of his continuous service to Effutuman without discrimination as he worked harder to bring more development to the area.

Mr. Paa Nii Lamptey immediate past Chairman of Effutu NDC urged the members to continue to be ambassadors of the change Ghanaians were yearning for by winning more members into their fold to take over the governance of the country come December 7.

“You should embrace peace wherever you may find yourselves before, during and after the December [email protected], he added.