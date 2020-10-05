The Effutu Traditional Council has urged politicians to conduct their campaigns with decorum ahead of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary polls, in order not to jeopardize the peace of the country.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe made the call when Professor Naana Jane Opoku-lAgyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and her entourage paid a courtesy call on members of the Effutu Traditional Council at his palace at Winneba as part of their tour to the Region.

The visit was to officially introduce the Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate to the Traditional Council and also seek their blessings and encouragement to win the 2020 Elections.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, who is also the President of the Traditional Council asked all the political parties to be circumspect in their utterances while campaigning to seek the mandate of the electorate, saying this was the only means to avoid any mayhem in the country.

He stated that their prayers was that the country will hold a peaceful and successful elections and continue to enjoy the existing peace for the citizenry to go about their daily works to earn a living without any hindrances.

“Most at times, our challenges as chiefs is that politicians deliberately attack us with the perception that we belong to a particular party and disrespect us for no reason specially during election period,” Nenyi Ghartey lamented.

He urged politicians to eschew that practice because it does not augurs well for the country’s democratic development.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang appealed to the chiefs to continue to guide them and to hold politicians accountable as they managed the affairs of the country to bring total sanity.