Effutu Traditional Council Condemns Vilification of Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Effutu Traditional Council has strongly condemned the vilification of Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader in Parliament. The council’s condemnation comes after Afenyo-Markin was criticized for allegedly being given land by the Effutu Paramountcy for development.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area, expressed disappointment at the level of vilification Afenyo-Markin has faced, stating that it is malicious and based on falsehoods. He questioned why Afenyo-Markin, a son of the land, cannot be given land for development when people from other parts of the country and foreign nationals have been allocated land without the Effutu Paramountcy’s involvement.

The Omanhene emphasized that the Effutu Traditional Council has been advocating for the development of Winneba, including the establishment of hotels and estates, to create jobs and improve the local economy. He noted that the council has been working to promote the progressive development of the Effutu State, but their efforts have been hindered by malcontents and those who have hatred for the state’s development.

Afenyo-Markin has faced criticism in the past, with some accusing him of misconduct. However, the Effutu Traditional Council’s condemnation of his vilification suggests that they believe he has been unfairly targeted.

The council’s statement has sparked a debate about the development of the Effutu State and the role of traditional leaders in promoting progress. As the controversy surrounding Afenyo-Markin continues, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.