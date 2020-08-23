Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, has expressed worry about the blatant refusal of many people in the area to follow the prescribed protocols, particularly wearing of nose masks to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neenyi Ghartey who is also the President of Effutu Traditional Council, expressed these sentiments when he presented a number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GHc30,000.00 to the Public Health Emergency and Logistics Committee at Winneba.

The Items included, multi-purpose towels, gallons of liquid soap, examination gloves, bottles of hand sanitizers, and bedsheets.

Neenyi Ghartey, called for continuous education on the pandemic for people to change their attitude to help them from contracting the virus which he said was real.

The donation made by the traditional council, he indicated, was in response to a request made by the Committee to the council for support.

He called on organizations and institution in the area to go to the aid of the Committee, because the fight against the pandemic was a collective affair which must not rest on government alone.

Dr. Aywasi Buta, Medical Officer-in-Charge of Effutu Municipal Government Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the Committee, said insufficient logistics nearly killed the enthusiasm of members, hence the need to solicit for support from various entities to aid their work.

He thanked the traditional council for the quick response to their plea, adding that, the items will facilitate their work.

Madam Mariatu Seidu, Acting Director of Effutu Municipal Health Service also expressed apperception to the Council for the help.

She appealed to people in the area to strictly adhere to the safety protocols, saying “whenever you are going out from you home ensure to wear a mask, observe the social and physical distancing and wash your hands frequently to prevent the virus”.

This is the surest way she indicated, will help stop the spreading of the pandemic.

Among personalities at the ceremony were Mr. John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive who is also the Chairman of the Committee, Assembly members and the Coordinating Director.