Effutu Traditional Council Launches Aboakyer Festival 2025, Condemns Vilification of MP Afenyo-Markin

The Effutu Traditional Council has officially launched the program of activities for the celebration of Aboakyer Festival 2025, with the theme “Championing our Ancestral Legacy”. The festival, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Effutu State, is expected to take place in April and May.

In his address, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Omanhene, condemned the vilification of Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, based on falsehoods and reckless allegations. He described the attacks as malicious and appealed to officials of state to recognize the fact that the Effutu Paramountcy has been denied its rights to its lands due to the Vested Lands Act.

The Omanhene expressed concern over the recent developments in Winneba, where some individuals have been fighting against the development of the area, including the establishment of hotels and estates. He noted that such actions have led to unemployment among the youth and have hindered the progress of the Effutu State.

Neenyi Ghartey VII called on the business community to support the festival celebration, which promises to be an exciting and enriching experience. He also appealed to the people of Effutu to maintain a high level of decency during the celebration and to showcase their hospitable ideals.

The Aboakyer Festival is a significant event in the Effutu State, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the people. The festival includes a series of activities, including traditional drumming and dancing, and is expected to attract visitors from all over the country.

The Effutu Traditional Council has called on all households to start preparing for the festival, cleaning their environment and putting their houses in order. The council has also appealed to service providers, including transport operators and food vendors, to ensure excellence in service delivery to establish a hallmark for the festival.