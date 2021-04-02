Fire

The Effutu Municipal Directorate of the National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on residents of Effutu and its environs to strictly continue to observe fire safety tips to help curb fire outbreaks in their localities.

Mr Henry Asiedu, the Effutu Municipal Fire Commander, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the dry season required people to be cautious as they also followed the COVID-19 protocols to keep safe.

Thirty-four fire cases with one casualty was recorded in 2020 as against 39 with one death in 2019, indicating a reduction of five cases within the period, he said.

The Command attended to 11 vehicular accidents in which 59 persons sustained various degrees of injuries with three deaths, as compared to 19 accidents, 121 casualties and two deaths in 2019, he stated.

Mr Asiedu said his office received one false alarm in 2020 as against two in 2019 and also dealt with one bee invasion incident with one casualty in 2020.

From January to February this year, the Directorate attended to 21 cases; 14 fires, five vehicular accidents with six casualties, and two false alarms.

He said curbing fire outbreak was a shared responsibility, hence the Command’s frequent outreach programmes at the lorry parks, markets, offices, and on the local FM Stations in Effutu to sensitise the public to take fire prevention measures seriously.

Mr Asiedu advised residents within the Directorate’s catchments area to desist from acts that could lead to fire outbreaks.

He said failing to put out fire after use and leaving electrical gadgets on when leaving the house were acts that must be discouraged to prevent avoidable loss of lives and property through fire.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNewmont Ghana offers apprenticeship training for youth
Next articleAmeen Sangari factory to be revamped under 1D1F
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here