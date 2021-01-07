The Winneba District Police Command has applauded the people of Effutuman for comporting themselves during the just-ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections that led to peaceful and successful event in the Area.

Chief Superintendent Samuel A. Okanta, Officer in-charge of the District Police Command made the commendation in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the Police was optimistic that citizens will continue to be law abiding to sustain the peace and tranquility in the area.

He expressed gratitude to them for extending such patriotic spirit of respecting the laws during the Christmas festivities and the New year Masquerade competition and beyond.

“The police is highly confident that all and sundry living in Effutuman will continue to respect the laws of the land to avoid being found wanting”, he cautioned.

“Personnel of the Service are not enemies, it is an Institution that have trained its men with the requisite knowledge on policing, skills to maintain law and order, protect lives and property and also to serve our motherland well with professionalism and integrity”, he stated.

The Chief Superintendent, further called on people with negative perceptions about the Police Service to eschew such notions, adding that fighting crime in general was a sensitive venture which required collective collaboration.

“The support of the public is highly needed to supplement what the government provides for them in the execution of your duties to ensure total sanity in the society”, he added.

He said law enforcement officers experienced many challenges in the execution of their task, but assured that they would work judiciously to protect lives and property.