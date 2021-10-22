Efia Odo Cries For True Love

A new reality TV Show dubbed: “My African Love Reality Show with Efia Odo” is to hit the screens soon.

This classic reality show produced by Kobi Maxwell is starred by popular Ghanaian actress and entertainer, Efia Odo.

Also featuring is Andromeda Peters ( Miss United States 2018/2019) in her filmmaking debut with this series and the award-winning media personality, Charlie Dior.

Addressing the media, Kobi Maxwell noted that the series is unlike any popular Hollywood love story.

This he said, it dabbles in a rather unconventional twist in a lady’s quest to find love amidst betrayals and heartbreaks.

“In this 10-episode reality show Efia Odo ignores the red flags and warnings from her friends and family of the absurdity of finding love on a reality show to personally host an auditioning for a selection of 14 men to contest in what she terms ‘an in-house competition ‘in the hope of finding her one true love,” he explained.

The male participants chosen from across the African continent engage in a series of in-house competitions as they seek to avoid eviction with the ultimate winner getting his chance to hang out with the Ghanaian actress.

Efia Odo was a perfect fit for this reality show with the objective of showcasing what transpires in relationships or marriages in various African homes.

In her remarks at the press conference, Efia Odo disclosed that the reality show was one of her favorite film features, despite the stress that came with long shooting sessions.

She was certain that the reality show would keep viewers riveted to their screens as they enjoyed the thrills provided by her male counterparts.

“My African Love Reality Show with Efia Odo,” a classic TV reality show, will air on December 19, 2021, with an intriguing tale about the thrills and chills of African love in the diaspora.

Household name, Chris Attoh, is our amazing presenter along with a host of others given an ecstatic feature on the show.