Efia Odo Declares Commitment to Faith, Embraces Newfound Love for Christ

Repented socialite Efia Odo has firmly declared that she is unwavering in her newfound devotion to Christ, emphasizing that her spiritual journey is a lifelong commitment.

Speaking with Akrobeto on Accra-based United Television, Efia Odo revealed that she has experienced a profound transformation and is determined to live a purer life moving forward.

The socialite, known for her bold public persona, shared that her change in heart is genuine and eternal, stating, “I’ve given my whole life to Christ. I’m born again with the Holy Spirit. God’s time is divine, and it was His time for me to come into the fullness of Himself. This is eternal; it is till eternity, everlasting.”

While Efia Odo acknowledged that a change in her fashion choices may take some time, she made it clear that her faith is rooted in the purity of her heart rather than outward appearances. “Giving your life to Christ is about having a pure heart, not necessarily what you wear,” she said.

Her declaration reflects a deep commitment to her new spiritual path, marking a significant turning point in her life.