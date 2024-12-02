Efia Odo Predicts Bawumia Will Win 2024 Election, Sparking Backlash on Social Media

Former socialite turned born-again Christian, Efia Odo, has made a bold prediction that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will emerge victorious in the 2024 presidential election.

In a tweet shared on X, Odo wrote, “The next president of Ghana is Bawumia,” a statement that has since sparked a wave of criticism from social media users. The reasons behind her post remain unclear, as she did not elaborate on the basis for her prediction.

With Ghana’s elections scheduled for December 7, 2024, her tweet has ignited intense debate online, with many users reacting angrily to her endorsement of Bawumia.