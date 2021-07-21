Efobanks Grabs Award As Best Content Creator Of The Year @ Spotlight Awards 2021

A Ghanaian Qatar-based content creator, Stanley Komla Heh also known as efobanks has won the Best Content Creator of the Year at this year’s Spotlight Awards 2021 held on July 17, 2021.

Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications.

The award honours outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories where winners exemplify the goal, showcasing the communications industry’s overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, feature set differentiation and offering channel partners a excess of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

Efobanks

Efobanks is a young vibrant Ghanaian Content Creator/Musician based in Qatar working as an Occupational Health and Safety Engineer.

He was born 4th July 1989 at Leklebi Duga is the Volta region of Ghana.

He went to Odogonoo Senior High School and later furthered-his education in the UK to study Occupational Health and Safety.

Alongside his work and studies, he also showed much interest in achieving his dreams as an entertainer.

Aside being an Occupational Health and Safety Engineer, efobanks have much knowledge about film making and music.

He has a lot of contents all over social media and few of his music streaming on YouTube and audio Mack.

You can follow him on all social media platforms at efobanks.

In an interview, efobanks expressed great excitement about the awards and indicated that he won the award by dint of hard work and dedication to whatever he does.

He promised to win many awards in the future.