‘Efobanks’ To Sue People Using His “Charcoal Sellers Son” Track To Edit Other Songs

The Ghanaian Qatar based content creator and Artist is set to sue guys behind using his video to edit other peoples’ songs.

Stanley Komla Heh popularly known as efobanks is bracing up strongly to face some people in court soon.

He mentioned this with so much bitterness on how Ghanaians betrayed him by not streaming his song titled “Charcoal Sellers Son” which he released on 9th of July 2021, yet jumped on the same lyrics stolen from his song by Kofi Kinata.

The Artist said he is ready to sue everyone behind this illegal act and ready to claim copyright damages.

He however warned other people who would be mooting the idea to do the same to desist from that.

Watch: