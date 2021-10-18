Efua Black celebrates birthday with Father’s Home orphanage

A Takoradi-based gospel artiste, Mrs Ellen Tsibuah also known as Efua Black has donated assorted food items to the Father’s Home Care Ministry at Anto Aboso in the Shama District as part of her birthday celebrations.

The items included; fresh tomatoes, tomato puree, pepper, frozen chicken, fish, onions, biscuits, drinks among others.

The children of the Home were also engaged in various fun and exciting activities to put smiles on their faces and to give them a sense of belonging.

Efua Black, said orphans desired for the presence of their parents when they see other kids in society with their parents, and this phenomenon could affect their self-esteem when they don’t get similar care and love.

She said spending her birthday by extending the love of Christ to the children was timely and a step in the right direction for her ministration.

“As a gospel artiste, my main purpose is to preach Christ through my music and extend the love of God to these children. I am here, to make them feel part of a bigger society. These children may feel some sense of loneliness when they see other children with their parents, this could affect their self-esteem, therefore, it’s our responsibility as a society to enhance their sense of belonging and continue to show them love”, she stressed.

She expressed her gratitude to the caretakers of the Home for their services and urged them to continue doing more towards uplifting the plight of every child at the Home as there was more blessing in such works even though it could equally turn out to be a curse when the children were not managed well.

“The Bible says; love to orphans and widows is one of the greatest blessings. If they are not well managed, it could be a curse for the caretakers, so it behoves on us to do our maximum best to secure the happiness of the children for God to also bless us”, she emphasized.

Efua Black also called on Ghanaians, benevolent organisations, and the Government to extend helping hands to the Home.

Receiving the items on behalf of Father’s Home Ministry, Madam Janet Anderson, a parent at the Home thanked Efua Black and the friends who accompanied her for the love and kind gesture in considering to celebrate the birthday with the Home since she could have chosen to celebrate it at any place of her choice.

She thanked the team and prayed for God to replenish anything that had been lost through the sacrifice in putting smiles on the faces of the children.

Madam Janet announced that the Home currently has 100 children who are been catered for with some in primary, Junior, and Senior High Schools as well as in the various tertiary institutions across the country.