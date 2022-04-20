Eguaase CHIPS compound renovated by ICGC

The Moree branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, has refurbished the Eguaase Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) to enhance health delivery.

They also donated some items such as beds, toilet rolls, liquid soap, bottled water and disinfectants to the facility.

At a ceremony, Reverend Enock Paul Hace, the Supervising Area Minister of ICGC, said the gesture formed part of ICGC’s mission to bring relief to the poor and vulnerable through health, education and other social interventions.

It also sought to save the people, especially pregnant women and children the trouble of travelling long distances to access healthcare.

The intervention also coincided with the church’s fourth anniversary celebration to aid the facility serving as the main health centre for thousands of residents in the community and adjoining villages, with the necessary help to deliver quality primary health care.

Rev. Hace encouraged all to support the needy and the less privileged as stated in the Bible.

Mr Daniel Owusu, the Clinical Nurse in charge of the facility expressed gratitude to the church and rallied more support.

He said the move was a motivation for them to stay in the community and work to the satisfaction of all and appealed to members of the community to help maintain the facility to save it from deterioration.