Eguase accident claims one life

One person died on the spot and nine others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving four vehicles.

However, checks at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) where the victims were referred to indicated that all injured persons were responding to treatment.

The identity of the yet-to-be identified male body had been deposited at the CCTH morgue.

Assistant Division Officer II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency.

He explained that the GNFS received a distressed call at about 1408 hours and immediately dispatched men to the scene.

On arrival, the team discovered that the casualties had already been rescued and sent to the CCTH but one of the vehicles which caught fire in the process was still smouldering and was extinguished.

He explained that some eyewitnesses, said an unregistered Mercedes Benz C300 heading to Cape Coast from Mankessim, overtook a car in front of it but ran into a Toyota Haiace with registration number CR 1177-20 which was carrying passengers towards Mankessim (opposite direction).

He said the Mercedes Benz veered off the road, burst into flames, and ran into Hyundai Taxi with registration number CR 1019-20 which was parked by the roadside and it also hit Toyota Camry with registration CR 463-18 which was also parked.

The Mercedes Benz car was completely burnt, whereas the Toyota Hiace was severely mangled with the Hyundai and Camry saloon cars partially damaged.