Egypt $471 Mn Internet of Things (B2B, B2G, B2C) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Component (Software, Hardware & Service), By Type (B2B, B2G, B2C), By Connectivity (LPWAN, Radio frequency Identification (RFID), Zigbee, Others), By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market was valued at USD471.11 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.32% in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

An increase in the accessibility to internet services and the proliferation of smart devices among consumers are the primary driving factors for the growth of the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market. The growing demand for the adoption of automation technology across all prominent industry verticals to reduce operational costs and increase the efficiency and performance of the overall process is expected to influence the market demand.

The reduction in the cost of sensors and connected devices used to collect real-time information and the growing awareness about the benefits of the Internet of Things technology to generate insights for making intelligent decisions is fueling the adoption of internet of things technology across all significant sectors.

The government is investing in the modernization of existing infrastructure to create the base for Industry 4.0 and construction of a new capital city hosting the new knowledge hub, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market growth in the next five years.

The Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market can be segmented by component, type, connectivity, end-use, and region. Based on the component, the market is divided into software, hardware, and service. The service segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

Service providers are providing consulting, analytics, and security solutions to enterprises to cater to the growing need for automation and smart technologies and the rapid adoption of cloud computing services by the industries to enhance the efficiency and workload of IoT devices.

Major companies are investing in research and development activities and adopting advanced technologies to launch new products in order to stay competitive in the market.

The list of major players operating in the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market includes Siemens AG, Amazon.com, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco System INC., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Systems Corporation.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market based on component, type, connectivity, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

Siemens AG

Amazon.com, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Systems Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

IOTBlue

Wulian DEC Smart Home Co.

Vodafone Group Plc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

XIOT

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Component:

Software (Real Time Streaming Analytics; Security, Data Management; Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management, Others)

Hardware (Device, Gateways)

Services (Professional, Managed)

Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Type:

B2B

B2G

B2C

Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Connectivity:

LPWAN

Radio frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication

Zigbee

Others

Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By End-Use:

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Environmental Monitoring

Others

Electronics

Others

Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Region:

Cairo

Alexandria

Giza

Al Qalyubia

Port Said

Suez

Rest of Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/830jgy

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900