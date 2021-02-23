Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2020, at the special area for public health and epidemic prevention of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services shows inactivated COVID-19 vaccines developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). (Photo by Weng Qiyu/People’s Daily Online)
Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2020, at the special area for public health and epidemic prevention of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services shows inactivated COVID-19 vaccines developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). (Photo by Weng Qiyu/People’s Daily Online)

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines provided by China for Egypt and the General Secretariat of Arab League arrived here early Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and Egyptian Assistant Health Minister for Financial and Administrative Affairs Wael El Saaey held a handover ceremony at the Cairo International Airport upon the arrival of the vaccines developed by Sinopharm.

China is willing to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Egypt, support international solidarity against the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, said Liao.

“By providing Egypt with COVID-19 vaccines, China hopes to effectively protect the health of the Egyptian people, help Egypt fight the pandemic, and continue to deepen the bilateral cooperation in the fight against the pandemic,” Liao said.

On behalf of the Egyptian government and people, El Saaey expressed heartfelt thanks to China for its generous support while conveying the sincere gratitude of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Health Minister Hala Zayed.

El Saaey noted that the Chinese vaccine is highly appreciated and widely accepted in Egypt.

“After Egypt approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19, many Egyptians are willing to get vaccinated, which shows that Egyptians have full confidence in the vaccine,” he said. Enditem

