Egyptian and French foreign ministers discussed on Sunday regional crises including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as well as the latest developments in war-torn Libya and blast-stricken Lebanon, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed the necessity of preserving the principle of the two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the statement.

They also agreed to continue supporting efforts that aim at achieving a comprehensive and just settlement for the decades-long conflict in accordance with international legitimacy “to ensure the achievement of peace, stability and security in the entire region.”

With regards to the Libyan crisis, the two ministers welcomed the recent cease-fire separately announced by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives that supports the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

Serraj and Saleh announced the cease-fire in separate statements on Friday, vowing to end all hostilities in Libya and calling for presidential and parliamentary elections and resumption of oil exports.

The Egyptian and French foreign ministers considered the move “an important step” on the way to achieve a political settlement in Libya.

Shoukry and Le Drian also discussed ways to support Lebanon after the massive blasts that rocked the capital Beirut earlier this month, leaving at least 177 people dead and around 6,000 others wounded. Enditem