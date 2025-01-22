Egypt and North Africa Dominate in STEM as African Universities Shine in Global Rankings

Egypt has emerged as the dominant force in African higher education, particularly in STEM subjects, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject for 2025.

With a commanding presence in key scientific fields, Egypt is leading the continent, boasting 17 ranked universities in Computer Science, 23 in Medical and Health, 28 in Engineering, 23 in Life Sciences, and 28 in Physical Sciences. Notably, Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) has made a significant leap, now ranking among the top 400 in Physical Sciences, a remarkable rise from its previous standing in the 601-800 range.

The country’s progress reflects the growing strength of its universities across multiple disciplines, with six newly ranked institutions in Medical and Health and five in Life Sciences. These developments highlight Egypt’s commitment to advancing its higher education landscape and improving global academic competitiveness.

South Africa also continues to perform well, ranking at least 10 universities in nine subject categories, including strong representation in Business and Economics, Law, Psychology, and Social Sciences. South Africa’s University of Johannesburg made significant strides, climbing into the top 200 in Business and Economics, a notable improvement from its previous standing in the 201-250 band. The nation’s academic landscape is robust, with a focus on diversifying its global academic footprint.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is gaining ground with 13 universities now ranked in Medical and Health, up from 10, positioning it as the second most-represented African country in this field. Nigeria also boasts strong rankings in Engineering, Life Sciences, and Physical Sciences, marking the country’s growing recognition on the global stage. Landmark University, which entered the top 500 in Physical Sciences, further illustrates Nigeria’s rising prominence in higher education.

North Africa’s presence in the rankings is also significant, especially in STEM fields. Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria are carving out strong positions, with Morocco ranking second in the region for Computer Science with 12 institutions, and Algeria following closely behind in Engineering with 24 universities ranked. Tunisia, too, has seen notable representation, particularly in Business and Economics, with seven universities ranked in the field.

Morocco’s Mohammed VI Polytechnic University made waves by debuting in the top 400 for Life Sciences and top 500 for Physical Sciences, underscoring North Africa’s increasing contribution to global scientific research and innovation.

These rankings, which use THE World University Rankings 3.0 methodology, further emphasize the rising influence of African universities in STEM disciplines. As countries like Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria continue to make strides, the global academic community is taking note of the continent’s expanding role in shaping the future of education and scientific advancement. Africa’s universities are increasingly proving their mettle on the world stage, with North Africa, in particular, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and research.