Egypt and Bahrain welcomed on Saturday any initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace for the Palestinian cause based on the references of international legitimacy.

The remarks came in a joint statement released after a meeting in Cairo between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During the meeting, both ministers affirmed the need to preserve the principle of the two-state solution, according to the statement.

They also stressed the need to halt any Israeli annexation attempts of the Palestinian territories and to continue support for endeavors aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

The statement said that the two ministers expressed support for a consensual political solution that preserves the sovereignty and unity of Libya.

They also affirmed the importance of confronting terrorism and destructive foreign interferences while discussing ways to intensify joint work in order to enhance stability for the benefit of both sides.

In addition, the two officials agreed to take more measures to enhance bilateral economic, investment and trade cooperation in the coming period so as to be in line with the huge potentials and opportunities in Egypt and Bahrain.