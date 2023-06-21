Egypt calls for sustainable outcomes to refugee issues

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the importance of coordinating international efforts to find sustainable solutions to refugee issues.

“Solutions should consider integration between human and developmental aspects via finding a comprehensive perspective,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, World Refugee Day.

Egypt called for mobilizing necessary resources to meet the refugees’ humanitarian needs and support refugee-hosting countries based on the principle of equitable sharing of burdens and responsibilities.

“This occasion is an important opportunity to shed light on the sufferings of refugees and to affirm solidarity with them and the hosting countries,” it added.

Amid regional crises and natural disasters, Egypt continues to open its doors to provide a haven for those forced to flee their countries, the statement said.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) statistics released in March, Egypt hosts 291,578 UN-registered refugees and asylum seekers.

The UNHCR added that more than 210,000 Sudanese have fled to Egypt since the outbreak of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15.