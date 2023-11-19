Egypt condemns Israel’s bombing of UN-run school in Gaza

Egypt on Saturday condemned the “horrific” Israeli bombing of a UN school-converted shelter in the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 100 displaced Palestinians inside.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the bombing of the Al-Fakhoura school is Israel’s “another blatant violation” against civilians in Gaza, and “another war crime that requires investigation and holding its perpetrators accountable.”

It added that targeting the school, which is run by the UN refugee agency in Gaza, represents a deliberate insult to the United Nations, its relief organizations and humanitarian goals.

The ministry reiterated its appeal to influential international parties and the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to put an end to the human suffering in the Gaza Strip, implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded after Israel bombed the Al-Fakhoura school which housed displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian medical source told Xinhua on Saturday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the death toll was likely to increase significantly as a result of the continued recovery of the bodies from inside the school and the critical condition of many wounded.

Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages. The ongoing conflict has also killed more than 12,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s government media office.