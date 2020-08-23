Egypt confirmed on Sunday 103 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 97,340, said the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 19 patients died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,262, while 809 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the recovered cases to 65,927, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections have been falling below 200 since Aug. 2, after they once hit a record 1,774 cases on June 19.

Coronavirus-related daily fatalities have also been below 20 for the past 10 days in a row. A record daily deaths was seen on mid-June when 97 patients died from the viral disease.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. Enditem