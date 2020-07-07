Egypt confirmed on Tuesday 1,057 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country to 77,279, said Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 67 patients died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 3,489, while 480 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 21,718, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Megahed also underlined Egypt’s close cooperation with the World Health Organization regarding the pandemic.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Daily infections in the country have been exceeding 1,000 cases since May 28, with a record of 1,774 infections on June 19.

Egypt resumed international flights on July 1 after more than three months of suspension, amid a “coexistence plan” to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

The country has recently lifted a partial nighttime curfew it imposed over the past three months, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites for tourists, all with limited capacity.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later returned favor by sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

Since mid-April, Chinese doctors and medical experts have held three video conferences with Egyptian counterparts to share their experience in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus. Enditem

