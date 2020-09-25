Egypt confirmed late on Thursday 138 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 102,513, said the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 13 patients died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,835, while 801 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 92,644, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently exceeded 90 percent of the total cases in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, which both started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.