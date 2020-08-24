Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egypt recorded on Monday 138 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 97,478, said the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, Khaled Megahed, 18 patients died from the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,280.

Meanwhile, 890 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the recovered cases to 66,817, the spokesman said in statement.

Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections have been falling below 200 since Aug. 2, after they once hit a record 1,774 cases on June 19.

Coronavirus-related daily fatalities have also been below 20 for the past 10 days in a row. A record daily deaths was seen on mid-June when 97 patients died from the viral disease.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

