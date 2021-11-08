Egypt Construction Market Report 2021: Key Trends and Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Construction in Egypt – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H2 2021)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Prior to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the construction industry in Egypt was growing at a robust pace. Although the country was not immune to the COVID-19 crisis, the construction industry was not affected to the same extent as other markets in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Egypt’s construction industry expanded by 3% in 2020 – although positive, it was a marked slowdown compared to recent years, reflecting the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the six-month suspension of the issuance of new construction licenses for private buildings across most cities. Thus, the industry’s output value, measured at constant 2017 US dollar exchange rates, increased from US$33.7 billion in 2019 to US$34.7 billion in 2020.

Work on large infrastructure projects, including the New Administrative Capital (NAC), New Alamein and New Galala, which are highly labor intensive, ensured that construction avoided some of the disruptions experienced by other sectors in the economy, and continued to work on schedule; without this ongoing work on public megaprojects, the slowdown would have been more severe. The government is focused on increasing public spending to implement new projects and provide better services.

The publisher expects the industry to rebound with growth of 10.7% in 2021, before registering an average annual growth of 10.2% between 2022-2025. The industry’s growth over the forecast period will be supported by investments in the development of fourth generation cities. In November 2020, the government allocated EGP90 billion (US$5.2 billion) for the development of infrastructure of fourth-generation cities in the country.

Of the total, EGP57 billion (US$3.3 billion) is allocated for the construction of electricity, roads, water and wastewater and housing projects across 21 existing urban cities. The government also plans to invest EGP512 billion (US$32 billion) on the Cairo metro expansion over the next four years, and EGP325.5 billion (US$19 billion) on the implementation of 11 new petrochemical projects until 2035.

These projects will support investments in the infrastructure and petrochemical sectors, and are expected to drive growth across the construction value chain.

H2 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Egypt’s construction industry, including:

Egypt’s construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Egypt’s construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Egypt, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pwp70

