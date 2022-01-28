Egypt Cookware Markets, 2012-2020 & 2021-2027 by Material Types (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Others), Product Types (Pans, Pots, Others), and Competitive Landscape – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Egypt Cookware Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Material Types (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Others),?By Product Types?(Pans, Pots, Others),?By Distribution Channels, By Applications, By Regions And Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Egypt Cookware Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2017F.

The Egypt cookware market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2017-2019 underpinned by rapid growth in population and rising urbanization in the country. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought a decline in market revenues during the year 2020 as the movement restrictions imposed during the pandemic period disrupted the supply chain leading to a fall in market demand and hence the market revenues.

The primary reason for the growth in the Egypt Cookware industry can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and rising population. Moreover, with rising restaurants, cafes and food joints in the country, the demand for cookware products would augment from the commercial sector. Furthermore, in 2021, 14 hotels will open doors in Egypt, among which 4 are already in the preopening phase.

By 2022, another 14 hotel projects are due for completion, while 12 properties are already in pipeline for 2023, which would further boost the demand for cookware from the commercial sector of the country.

Market by Material Types Analysis

In terms of material types, aluminium cookware contributed 67.7% revenue share in the Egypt cookware market in 2020 on the back of their wide usage in ovens. Moreover, in the coming years with rise in urbanisation and increasing awareness regarding the usage of gas stoves and cookers, the growth in aluminium cookware is expected in the Egypt cookware market.

On account of the non-stick properties of the Teflon coated aluminium cookware and granite coated aluminium cookware, they are also widely preferred by the Egyptians in the urban areas of the country.

Market by Distribution Channels Analysis

In 2020, offline distribution channel acquired 95.4% revenue share in Egypt cookware market owing to the large retail sector present in the market along with the traditional trade and large format retailers. People generally prefer buying cookware from offline stores as it helps them in checking the quality of different cookware on the basis of design, size and quality physically.

The online shopping spectrum has widened beyond retail goods and as a result, consumers are using the internet for purchasing necessities like cookware. E-retailing and digital advertising have paced up around Egypt and online marketing activities are being aggressively used by the top companies.

Online advertising has helped the customers in the easy access of the products and the vendors are benefitted from the reduced operational costs. These factors would have a positive effect on the sales of cookware in the upcoming years through online channels.

Key Highlights of the Report

Egypt Cookware Market Overview

Egypt Cookware Market Outlook

Egypt Cookware Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Cookware Market Revenues, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Material Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Product Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Distribution Channels, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F

Egypt Cookware Market Share, By Market Players

Value Chain and Ecosystem

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

Egypt Cookware Market Trends

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Material Types

Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Others (Cast Iron, etc.)

By Product Types

Pans (Fry Pans, Sauce Pans, etc.)

Pots

Others (pressure cooker, oven trays etc.)

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

By Regions

Nile Valley and Delta

Eastern Desert

Western Desert

Sinai Peninsula

Company Profiles

Al-Ahram Cookware

Contistahl Group

El Zenouki Group

Eldahan Co.

Elite Cookware

Grandi Cook

Groupe SEB

Nouval Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hci5qe

