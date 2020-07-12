An Egyptian court turned down on Saturday an appeal by Muslim Brotherhood member Mahmoud Makawi Afifi, upholding a 20-year prison sentence by a criminal court over Afifi’s involvement in violence that took place in 2012.

The case involved violence against protesters who were holding a sit-in in front of the Ittihadeya presidential palace in Cairo, during which journalist al-Husseini Abu-Deif was killed, official Ahram Online news website reported.

The Egyptian Court of Cassation also upheld the verdict against the late deposed President Mohamed Morsi and leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood including Mohamed al-Beltagy, Issam al-Erian, and six others in the same case.

The Brotherhood leaders were sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, Ahram Online said.The cassation court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

