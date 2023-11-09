Egypt delivers 96 more aid trucks to Gaza through Rafah crossing 

Egypt sent on Thursday a convoy of 96 trucks carrying humanitarian aid via the Rafah border crossing to the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip after inspection by the Israeli side, an Egyptian source said on condition of anonymity.

“The trucks contain medicines, medical supplies, tents, food, water, and baby formula,” he added, noting that the Egyptian authorities reopened the crossing on Thursday morning to continue receiving wounded Gazans for treatment as well as those holding foreign passports to help with their departures.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Thursday that its teams had received on Wednesday 106 aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, in addition to five ambulances from Kuwait, through the Rafah crossing, raising the total number of relief trucks received in Gaza to 756 since Oct. 21.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli strikes that have been going on for over a month is at least 10,569.

The Israeli attacks came in retaliation for the attacks launched on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that runs Gaza, which killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and taken about 240 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

The Rafah border crossing is currently Gaza’s only lifeline, through which Egypt has been sending dozens of relief trucks to the enclave donated by Egyptian institutions, NGOs and other countries and organizations.

Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and has for many years been a key peace mediator in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.