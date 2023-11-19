Egypt, EU condemns the displacement of Gaza Strip residents

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen rejected on Saturday the displacement of the residents of the Gaza Strip, whether inside or outside the enclave, particularly to the Egyptian territories.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Sisi and von der Leyen discussed the latest developments of the Israeli military escalation in the Palestinian territories, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

Sisi underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the delivery of relief aid to the people in Gaza, who are being subjected to enormous human suffering.

He also emphasized the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities and for the implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly in this regard.

Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts and role in the reception of wounded Palestinians and the evacuation of foreign nationals.

For her part, von der Leyen offered an overview of her assessment of the developments in Gaza.

The two sides both recognized the only solution to the Palestinian issue is to achieve just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the adopted international terms of reference.

Israel has been carrying out an all-out attack on Gaza to retaliate against the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

According to Gaza’s government media office, the total number of Palestinian deaths in the enclave has exceeded 12,000 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7.