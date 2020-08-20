Egypt expressed on Thursday its deep concern about the rapid political developments taking place in fellow African state Mali, calling on all Malian parties to denounce violence and maintain restrain, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“Egypt stresses its condemnation of all forms of violence in the context of the ongoing crisis, while calling on all Malian parties to exercise restraint and adhere to peaceful methods and dialogue to settle the crisis,” it added.

On Tuesday, military putschists seized power in Mali and forced detention of senior officials, including the country’s president and prime minister.

The move was condemned by the United Nations Security Council the next day.

Egypt stressed the need “to seek swift restoration of the constitutional order in Mali as soon as possible.”

Cairo also expressed support for all political efforts that aim at resolving the crisis in Mali, including those of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.