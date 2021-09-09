Egypt-ICF Releases Cairo Communiqué to Drive Global Sustainable Development Agenda

CAIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new document charting the way forward for developing economies to achieve the UN’s 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs) was released today in Cairo.





The Cairo Communiqué was released today at the conclusion of the Egypt – International Cooperation Forum (Egypt – ICF) to provide a set of recommendations for international policymakers to embed into their sustainable development efforts.

The communiqué outlines how multilateralism, international cooperation and public-private sector collaborations can help generate the additional $3.7 trillion a year needed to bridge the SDGs financing gap and put the world on a path to a green recovery from the pandemic.

Commenting on the release of the communiqué, during the event’s closing ceremony, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, said: “We will be working hard over the next 12 months to continue with the momentum started here at the Egypt-ICF to ensure that the recommendations outlined in this communiqué are implemented, alongside our international partners.”

Earlier, at the start of day two of the Forum, Al-Mashat presented the country’s pioneering approach to the ODA-SDG mapping model to the international community, noting that it “offers a robust example of how we can align globally on the sustainability agenda – due to its adaptability and scalability.”

Egypt’s digital ODA-SDG model is being used to measure the real-world impact of 377 ongoing SDG-related projects in the country, worth more than $25 billion. The “pioneering” initiative is now ready to be “replicated in other countries,” the UN’s Resident Coordinator for Egypt, Elena Panova, told the Forum.

Earlier, the Egypt-ICF heard how Africa’s transition to digital trade and its reliance on technology to push towards food security are key for a green and inclusive recovery.

“It is vital to have the perfect mix of policies to foster the use of technology, skills development and building future industrial competencies – including advanced technology – to create a win-win situation for everyone in Africa,” explained Ahmed Rezk, UNIDO Regional Hub office in Egypt.

*Source: AETOSWire

