Egypt increases petrol prices, diesel remains unchanged

Xinhua
Photo taken on April 9, 2020 shows pump nozzles at a gas station in Brussels, Belgium. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, reached on Thursday a tentative agreement to cut production to stop a market free-fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, pending the consent of Mexico. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Egypt raised domestic petrol prices on Friday while keeping the diesel price unchanged, according to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Prices of 80-octane, 92-octane, and 95-octane petrol per liter were raised from 8.75 Egyptian pounds (28 U.S. cents), 10.25 pounds, and 11.5 pounds to 10 pounds, 11.5 pounds, and 12.5 pounds, respectively.

The diesel price remained unchanged at 8.25 pounds per liter.

“Stabilizing the diesel price is important to preserving public interest because of its impact on transport costs and commodity prices,” the ministry said.

This is Egypt’s second time of fuel price adjustment this year. Early in May, the country raised its diesel price by one pound to 8.25 pounds per liter while keeping gasoline prices unchanged.

