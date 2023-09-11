Egypt laments over terrorists attacks in Mali

Egypt condemned on Saturday the two terrorist attacks that took place in northeastern Mali, which killed and injured dozens, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt offered its sincere condolences to the government and people of Mali, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, the statement said, stressing the need for the international community to come together to uproot terrorism and dry up its sources of financing and support.

At least 64 people were killed, including 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, in twin terrorist attacks on a military camp and a boat in northeastern Mali on Thursday.

The interim government of Mali said in a statement that the Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a jihadist organization affiliated with al-Qaida, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.