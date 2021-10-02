Egypt Nominated to Host COP27 – John Kerry

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt was picked as a nominee to host the next UN climate conference, COP27.

A preparatory meeting of climate and energy ministers is underway in Milan in Italy ahead of this year’s COP26 climate gathering. Ministers from up to 50 countries are attending.

The conference will take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. Participants will try to map out a pathway toward lowering CO2 emissions and achieving climate neutrality.