Egypt reported on Saturday 1,324 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases in the country to 74,035, said the Health Ministry.

According to Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed, 79 more patients died from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 3,280.

Some 413 patients were completely cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 20,103, the spokesman said.

The health ministry continues its alarming readiness in all provinces amid close cooperation with the World Health Organization regarding the pandemic.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

It has resumed international air traffic, tourism, cafes, and entertainment centers after more than three months of suspension over COVID-19 concerns.

On Saturday, Egypt received 899 foreign tourists amid the country’s intensive efforts to revive the vital industry, one of Egypt’s main sources of foreign currency.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help its fight against COVID-19 and China later returned favor by sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

Since mid-April, Chinese doctors and medical experts have held three video conferences with Egyptian counterparts to share their experience in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus. Enditem

