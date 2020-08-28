Egypt registered on Friday 223 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases in the country to 98,285, Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases marked a slight increase in Egypt’s daily COVID-19 infections, for it was the third day they exceeded 200 since Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, 20 patients died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,362, while 807 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 70,419, according to the statement.

The North African country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and infections, Egypt has been easing restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.