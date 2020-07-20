Egypt reported on Monday 627 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country since mid-February to 88,402, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

It is the 12th consecutive day for Egypt’s daily COVID-19 infections to be below 1,000, with record 1,774 daily infections seen on June 19.

Meanwhile, Egypt confirmed 50 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,352, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

The spokesman added that 544 patients have recovered and left hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 28,924.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

The country resumed international flights on July 1 after more than three months of suspension, amid a “coexistence plan” to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

The government has recently lifted a partial nighttime curfew it has been imposing since late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites for tourists, all with limited capacity.

Egypt and China have been joining hands in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

“So far, Chinese medical experts have held eight video conferences with Egyptian counterparts over COVID-19,” Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said earlier this month. Enditem

