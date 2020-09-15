Egypt recorded on Monday 168 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 101,177, said the Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said 13 more patients died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,661.

Meanwhile, 808 left hospitals after being fully cured, raising the total recoveries to 84,969.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Amid decline of COVID-19 infections and increase of recoveries, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.