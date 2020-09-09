Makeshift Hospital
Egypt reported on Tuesday 187 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 100,228, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 19 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,560, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

He noted that with 878 patients cured and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the nationwide recoveries rose to 79,886.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together to fight the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid for China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

