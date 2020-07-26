Egypt recorded on Saturday 511 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total cases registered in the country since mid-February to 91,583, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

In a statement, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said 40 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,558.

Also on Saturday, 933 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 32,903.

It is the 17th consecutive day for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily new infections to stand below 1,000, as the record high of 1,774 new infections were seen on June 19.

Egyptian health officials said that the declining daily infections and deaths and the increasing recoveries are good indications, noting that citizens should remain cautious and keep implementing the precautionary measures.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Over the past weeks, Egypt has been easing anti-coronavirus restrictions amid a “coexistence plan” to maintain precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been closely cooperating in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. Enditem

