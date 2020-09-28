Egypt’s total COVID-19 cases rose to 102,840 as the country confirmed late on Sunday 104 new infections, said the Egyptian health ministry.

The new cases mark the lowest daily infections since Aug. 23, when 103 cases were reported.

Meanwhile, 14 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,883, while 706 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 95,080, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently surpassed 92 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.