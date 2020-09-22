Egypt registered late on Monday 126 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total infections to 102,141, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that 17 more patients died from the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,787.

Meanwhile, 800 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 90,332.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus in the most populous Arab country has reached 87.7 percent.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

In mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 fatalities on June 15 and 1,774 new cases on June 19, before they started to decline in the first week of July.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.